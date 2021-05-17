Fans and beauty queens send Rabiya Mateo some love after ending Miss U journey at top 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Rabiya Mateo ended her Miss Universe journey as part of the top 21 finalists on Monday morning, May 17, 2020, Philippine time.

She may have fallen short in claiming the fifth crown for the Philippines, but her fans and supporters are still making her feel all the love.

Supporters are standing by her side all the way, saying she did her best and all that matters is she made her home country proud and that she had fun.

Here are some of the comments from Mateo’s supporters:

Among her supporters are her fellow beauty queens, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Gandanos, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Mateo would have been radiating in her orange Furne One Amato gown for the final look.

