10 bouts featured in Kumbati 10 fight card in July

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Omega Boxing Gym and the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) will treat Filipino boxing fans with a stacked fight card for the 10th installment of the “Kumbati” boxing series slated in July.

A total of 10 bouts are planned to highlight the fight card featuring Omega Boxing Gym’s top boxers.

The official date and venue of the boxing event will be announced soon.

The July fight card will be spearheaded by one of Omega Boxing Gym’s top prospects, Penitente “Thunder” Apolinar, who will face WBA Asia interim bantamweight champion Jess Rhey Waminal of Bukidnon for the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver featherweight strap.

The 26-year-old Apolinar from San Pablo, Laguna is on a nine-fight winning streak after beating Juanito Paredes via unanimous decision in their 10-rounder slugfest last March 27 in Kumbati 9’s main event. He holds a record of 14 wins, one defeat with eight knockouts victories.

Waminal, also 26 years old, has an equally daunting record of 14-3-1 (win-loss-draw) with eight knockout wins. His last bout was in November 2019 against Indian Sunil Siwach, where he won by unanimous decision in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Apolinar’s stablemates, Mark “Rasta Man” Vicelles, the hard-hitting Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, Tomjune “Wardog” Mangubat, Carlo Bacaro, Franco Serafica, and Benny Cañete, will also be featured in the same card.

In the co-main event, two unbeaten pugilists in Vicelles (13-0-1,7KOs) and Jerven “Iron Fist” Mama (12-0-1,7KOs) of SanMan Promotions will trade leathers for ten rounds under the light flyweight division.

The 25-year-old Vicelles of Lebak, South Cotabato is ranked ninth in the WBC, No. 12 in the IBF, and No.8 in the WBO under the light flyweight division. He grabbed his 13th victory also last March 27 in Kumbati 8’s main event by knocking out Richard Rosales in round four.

Meanwhile, Araneta (19-2-0,15KOs) will make his comeback by fighting a dangerous foe in Richard Claveras (19-7-2,16KOs) in the light flyweight division for ten rounds.

The 25-year-old Araneta of Borbon town, north Cebu is coming from a heartbreaking unanimous decision loss to African Sivenathi Nontshinga for the IBF world light flyweight title eliminator last April 25 in Gqberha, South Africa.

Mangubat (13-2-1,11KOs), on the other hand, will fight Ernie Sanchez (19-15-1,10KOs) of SanMan Promotions in a ten-rounder showdown.

Bacaro (8-0-0,6KOs) will square off with SanMan Promotions’ Jhunrick Carcedo (6-1-0,6KOs) for eight rounds.

Cañete (2-0-0,1KO) will face Melmar Dignos (9-4-0,1KO) for six rounds. Serafica’s (5-1-0,3KOs) opponent has yet to be announced.

Last March 27, the OPSI hosted two fight cards in one day, dubbed the Kumbati 8 and 9, held at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

/bmjo

