Five Omega Boxing Gym boxers win ‘Kumbati’ bouts

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Omega Boxing Gym stalwarts put on a dominating performance in the “Kumbati 8 & 9” fight cards last Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the IPI compound Mandaue City.

This after, all five Omega Boxing Gym boxers accomplished their daunting missions with impressive victories.

In Kumbati 8’s main event, Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles remained unbeaten after he knocked out his opponent, Richard Rosales, in the fourth round.

Pete Apolinar, meanwhile, scored a unanimous decision victory against Juanito Paredes in Kumbati 9’s main event after 10 rounds of their super bantamweight division showdown.

Vicelles, a native of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, improved his unbeaten record to 13 wins with seven knockouts with one draw after knocking out Rosales with a vicious liver shot in the fourth round. Rosales went down on the canvas grimacing in pain, and could not stand back on his feet to beat the referee’s count. Rosales suffered his 15th loss with 14 victories, two draws and eight knockouts.

On the other hand, Apolinar improved his record to 14-1-0 (win-loss-draw) with eight knockouts after earning a unanimous decision win against Paredes in their back and forth battle that lasted the entire 10 scheduled rounds.

Judges Noel Flores and Romar Embudo scored the bout, 99-91, while Edgar Olalo saw it, 92-92, all in favor of the San Pablo, Laguna native Apolinar. Paredes suffered his seventh defeat with eight victories, one draw and three knockouts.

Apolinar banked on his defense and timely counter punches to keep the very aggressive Paredes at bay. Paredes had some occasions landing solid punches to Apolinar, but the latter managed to counter them with body shots and straights to the head.

Tomjune “Wardog” Mangubat, meanwhile, scored a technical knockout (TKO) victory against Ryan Maano in the fourth round of their eight-rounder lightweight division match to join his Omega Boxing Gym stablemates in the winning column.

Carlo Bacaro and Benny Cañete completed Omega Boxing Gym’s dominance in the fight card by beating Allan Villanueva and Reycar Auxilio of Big Yellow Boxing Gym, respectively. Both Bacaro and Cañete won by unanimous decisions in each of their bouts.

