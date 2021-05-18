MUP 2020 Rabiya Mateo: ‘A resilient fallen angel’

DALAGUETE, Cebu—A resilient fallen angel.

This was how netizen Peter Joeriz Lancin visualized Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo’s Miss Universe journey while creating this digital artwork.

The 24-year-old teacher from Surigao City who is now based in Cebu said Rabiya is an inspiration to the Filipinos for her determination and hardwork for representing the country in the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

“The digital art I’ve made for Rabiya is inspired by a fallen angel who despite not being able to win the Miss Universe 2020 crown, she would still shine on her own,” Lancin told CDN Digital in an interview.

“Her identity as an exceptional and phenomenal Filipina will serve as her guide towards success in her endeavors in the future. Rabiya has been a great inspiration for many of us especially pageant fans here in the Philippines. She has been a great symbol of determination and hardwork,” said Lancin.

“Despite the rollercoaster experience she had in the world of pageantry, she remains steadfast and resilient amidst everything that has happened, and that’s what a true Filipina is, and all Filipinos should be,” he added.

He also shared to CDN Digital his Top 5 bets: Philippines, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Africa and Thailand. But his personal favorite was the Philippines’ bet.

“Of course I was so sad but never disappointed po. Me and my friends have been following Rabiya ever since Miss Universe Philippines and we know naman that she did more than what we expected of her and she’s happy naman and that’s enough than the crown,” he said.

Lancin posted his artwork on Instagram ang tagged the Ilongga beauty queen and wrote, “You will always be one of the best Miss Universe Philippines @rabiyamateo. Congratulations!”

Mateo reposted Peter’s artwork on her Instagram story on Tuesday, May 18.

She finished at the top 21 of the recently held Miss Universe pageant in Hollywood, Florida last Sunday, May 16.

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020 besting 73 other beautiful ladies from all over the world. /rcg