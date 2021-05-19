Ahong orders PNP to thoroughly investigate killing of Imam

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to conduct a thorough investigation regarding the killing of an Imam at St. Michael, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021.

The victim was identified by the police as Cairoden Palman, 43 years old, who is at the same time the president of the Darussalam Urban Poor Association (DUPA), a Muslim community in the said place.

Chan said that based on the reports that he received, there’s a possibility that the killing was due to business rivalry.

“Dunay naabot nato nga mga reports nga naay mga mura ug business rivalry, away sa negosyo. They are into butane business, nga dunay uban nga illegal butane nga gipahigayon sa maong area,” Chan said.

Police Master Sargeant Wilson Malnegro, the investigator of Mactan Police Station, also said that as of the moment, they have yet to establish the motive for the killing of Palman.

However, he said that the suspects might have a personal grudge against the victim who sustained seven gunshot wounds in the different parts of his body.

Palman was driving his tricycle in the said place when he was shot by the suspects. He was on his way home.

Malnegro also described the suspects as two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle.

The victim’s first wife, Raima, 42 years old, however, revealed that there’s a possibility that the suspects only want to rob her husband.

She said that the bag of her husband, containing more than P3,000, was already missing after the shooting incident.

“Kay ang iyang bag, nawala man. Ang nahibilin kadtong iyang dako nga (bag) pack. Katong bag nga gagmay nga gibutangan sa kwarta, nawala,” Raima said. /rcg