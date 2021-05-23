FACES OF CEBU: Katrine Brille Camposano, law student/A3 priority

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite having a tight schedule for her studies, aspiring lawyer Katrine Brille Camposano did not hesitate to have herself jabbed with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Brille has bronchial asthma, and when the government opened the registration for free vaccines intended for individuals with co-morbidities (A3 priority group), she signed up for it.

“Well, it is known that there might be side effects after being vaccinated. The only reason why I kind of hesitated hours before signing up was the thought that I have tons of exams scheduled,” she said.

“I was only worried that the side effects would affect my study time. Aside from that, I didn’t worry about anything else that has something to do with the vaccine,” she added.

Brille is currently pursuing her Juris Doctor degree at the University of San Carlos (USC).

She received her first dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine last May 12, 2021 in Central Luzon, where she is currently staying with her mother.

“I felt grateful that I will finally be able to get my first dose after waiting for the schedule of the category where I belong. When I entered the site and saw the other people who already got vaccinated, I told myself that I’ll be fine too,” Camposano explained.

Except for some mild adverse reactions she experienced post-vaccination, Brille was more than happy that to make the right choice – and that is to get herself vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I felt at ease knowing that somehow, I have some protection. It might not be full or complete just yet, but I know it already helps,” said Brille.

“I was happy cause I know that I was not only doing this to protect myself but also my family and the other people around me. I know that by being vaccinated, I can also help convince other people that it is safe,” she added.

For her part, Brille also urged others to get themselves vaccinated.

“I understand that it’s already part of human nature to be afraid of changes or new things. However, I do hope that we will not confine ourselves with the rumors that we hear, but rather check the facts that are readily made available to us. Yes, there may be side effects, I experienced them myself, but it is temporary and that’s just a sign that your body is building the protection that it needs, thanks to the vaccine,” she said.

