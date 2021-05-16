FACES OF CEBU: Lid Portes, IT Engineer/Gamer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Even before electronic games (e-games) saw their meteoric rise, Lid Portes loved playing – from arcade games such as Twinbee, Super Mario Brothers, and Mortal Kombat to the classic Filipino ones like bato-lata.

Now as a professional, the 26-year-old I.T. Engineer from Lapu-Lapu City still loves playing games – this time with either his computer or mobile phone.

Lid is an avid player of the e-game hits DOTA and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. His current rank in these games are Legendary and Mythic 1, respectively.

But for Lid, gaming is not just merely playing and a past-time hobby. It’s one way to express one’s identity and to form friendships in the virtual realm.

“Bata palang ko, like mga five or seven years old, naa mi kaugalingon nga arcade games. Kana ganing tag piso hog unya nay joystick. Uso pa ang Mario, Mortal Kombat, TwinBee ug uban pa. As years went by, ni evolve na ang duwa like naa na sa Gameboy like ang sa Pokemon, and then na aabot na na dyud sa panahaon nga na uso na ang computer,” he said.

(Even when I was young, like five or seven years old, we had our own arcade games. The ones that operate on P1 coins and have joysticks. That was the time when Mario [Brothers], Mortal Kombat, TwinBee, among others, were a hit. As years went by, the game evolved to games like that were already in Gameboy like the Pokemon, and then it came to a point that computers were the in things.)

When he discovered video games, the young Lid was ecstatic to learn more about them. Even more, participating in multiplayer ones made him excited that he looked forward to playing them with his friends.

“Sa e-games, ma excite kay mag sigeg duwa. Para naa kay item or mo maayo ka. At the end of the day, ma save ra sa imong giduwa which is pwede ra ka mu tiwas kanus-a nimo ganahan,” explained Lid.

(In e-games, you get excited always playing. So that you’d get an item or you become better. At the end of the day, you can save your game, in which you can continue anytime you like.)

But like most players also, Lid expressed disappointment in some aspects of e-games, particularly those who hack the game or simply put, cheaters.

“Ang naka apan ra sa e-games is kanang naay mga cheater or hacker,” said Lid.

(The only problem with e-games is the presence of cheaters or hackers.)

“Bisag unsa ka ka maayo or ka dato na sa duwa, kung naa na sila (cheaters and hackers), walay ayo ang duwa. Kinsa man sad ganahan mo duwa sa usa ka game nga kahibaw na ka nga naa diay nag cheat or tikas? Ang uban, mo take advantage, mo duwa sila ana ug mag cheat para sila’y pina ka kusgan or nindot item,” he added.

(No matter how good or rich you are in the game, if they are present, the game becomes useless. Who would like to play the game if you’d know that there are cheaters who’d take advantage of the game just so they’d become the strongest have the nicest item.)

Nevertheless, he still enjoys playing in e-games. Currently, Lid is a casual player. Like most non-professional gamers, he, too, aspires of being a pro.

“Sa mga balita palang karon daan, daghan na’g mi-nindot ang kinabuhi sa paagi lamang sa pag duwa ug mga e-games. Mga balita nga naka adto ug lain na nasud or gipa compete sa mga nagkadaiyang tournament or nag ka milyonaryo,” said Lid.

(In the news, you’d know of many who improved their lives through playing e-games. There are those who have gone to other countries to compete in tournaments and become millionaires.)

If there are three things Lid loves and values about playing e-games, these are memories, bond, and sportsmanship.

Memories

“Dili ma bayrag kwarta ang kalipay pero puede ma utang – hahaha JOKE! – ug ang mga higayon sa pag duwa namo ug e-games kauban ang among mga kaila. Samot na sa DOTA1 sauna nga puno ang tibuok internet café if naay mag pustanay. Ug ang mga kaigi nga na pildi man or daog sa duwa naa didto ang imong na kat-onon nga parti nasad sa imong kinabuhi.”

(Money can’t buy happiness but it can be loaned -hahahaha JOKE! – and the times you’re playing e-games with people you know. Especially with DOTA1 wherein the whole internet cafe would be filled if there would be betting. And all you go through, losing or winning, that’s where you get to learn things that will help you in life.)

Bonding

“Mao ni usa nga advantage sa duwa maka bonding nimo like imong mga kaila or ig-gaw or puede uyab sa usa ka duwa. Samot na kasagaran karon sa mga duwa 5v5 (five-versus-five) online nya kamong mga mag kaila kay lima sad mo kabuok so pwedi ramo kamo mo duwa para mangita og kontra. Unya sa kana nga duwa diha nag sugod ang pag hiusa o bonding pinaagi sad sa pag duwa.”

(This is the advantage of the game, you can bond with people you know, like your cousin or a girlfriend. Especially now when there are 5 vs 5 games online wherein you can have five friends playing against opponents of your choice. And in that game, that’s where you start bonding.)

Sportsmanship

“Ang tinuod nga player is naa dyud ani. Usahay mao ni ang kuwang sa uban. Bisag unsa ka kamaayo if wala kay pakig higal-ay, dili ka matawag nga player. Ang naka nindot man gud ani kay kamo ra mga player mag kasinabot or mag sabtanay. Like, if naay mga duwa naa kay ma kat-onan sa imong kontra or imong kauban. Mao ni eh apply dapat sa mga pro player ug aspiring player.”

(A true player has this. But sometimes, this is what pther lack. No matter how good you are, if you don’t have the spirit of sportsmanship, you can’t be called a player. What’s nice about this is that players will understand each other. Like if there is a game that you learn from an opponent or a teammate. This is what pro players or aspiring players should apply.)

Lid also has a gentle reminder and words of encouragement to all players out there.

“Ana sila taas na kuno ang lubi, pero ayawg too ana. Kung ikaw mismo kibaw sa imong kaugalingon nga kaya or mo maayo ka anang duwaa hala duwa lang! Mag kinahanglan radyud na ug practice, cooperation ug pag salig. Basta timan-e dili pasagdan ang kaugalingon. Mag amping ug pasalamat sa talento ug kinabuhi nga gi hatag sa kahitas.-an,” he said.

(There are those who say that the coconut tree is too tall already, but don’t believe in that. If you believe that you can do it or if you’re good enough in that game, just play! All you need is practice, cooperation, and trust. Just remember to take care of yourself and be thankful of the talent given by God.)

