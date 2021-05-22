SWU PHINMA Senior High program a guaranteed pathway to college education

Even before the pandemic, Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA has always championed active learning—a student centric approach to education. The same academic philosophy applied in its Senior High School (SHS) program, which was first introduced in school year 2016-2017.

Whether its college, employment or entrepreneurship a student plans on pursuing, SWU PHINMA has one primary goal for its SHS program: to make every student independent and competent, whichever path he or she chooses to take post-graduation. “Ultimately, it’s all about shaping students to be the best versions of themselves”, explains Dr. Patrick Salinas, SWU PHINMA SHS Principal.

Currently, SWU PHINMA offers the following programs for Senior High: STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; ABM – Accountancy, Business and Management; HUMSS – Humanities and Social Sciences; GAS – General Academic Strand; TVL – Technical, Vocational and Livelihood Track; (with focuses on Computer Programming, Tourism Management & Hospitality Management). The School of Design + Communication (sd+c) houses the SHS Arts and Design Track (with focus on Graphic Design & Multimedia).

By design, the Senior High School program of SWU PHINMA is a concrete launch pad for students for their college education at SWU PHINMA. Like for STEM, the new STEM Health will prepare the path of the SHS graduates to the medical and allied health tertiary programs of the university. Additional subjects in the STEM Health program are Anatomy and Physiology, Biochemistry and Introduction to Health Professions. These subjects are foundations that will ensure students’ success in any medical and paramedical course.

ABM students are molded to have the drive on learning business from business at the B-School of SWU PHINMA.

As an institution, one of PHINMA’s thrusts has always been to make education not only holistic but also within reach. Thus, in an effort to make quality private Senior High education more accessible, HK (Hawak Kamay) Scholarship is introduced. HK Scholarship is a grant given to deserving but underprivileged students. The introduction of the grant is timely for the disadvantaged families, greatly affected by the pandemic.

With SHS HK Scholarship, qualified students will only pay discounted annual fee for Grade 11 and 12, and will enjoy an expanded scholarship grant to any of the university’s college program. The college grant depends on the student’s performance in the qualifying examination. SWU PHINMA will pick 1,000 students as recipients of the scholarship for School Year 2021 – 2022.

With the comprehensive curriculum and an inclusive scholarship grant, the Senior High School Program of SWU PHINMA is an assurance for students of a complete package learning journey towards becoming the best that they can be.

