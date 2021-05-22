Motorists jailed for disrespecting a CT-TODA enforcer

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — A collector for a pharmaceutical company was arrested late afternoon on Friday, May 21, for his disregard of a person in authority.

The motorist, who was also driving while on his slippers, crumpled the citation ticket that was issued by an enforcer of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA).

But Joy Tumulak, the CT-Toda head, begged off from naming the arrested individual and providing additional data about him while they continue to prepare the paperwork for the disobedience to a person in authority complaint that they will be filing against him on Monday, May 24.

The man, who was arrested about 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21, was already turned over to the Talisay City Police Station for custody.

In an advisory, CT-TODA said that the man was arrested near a traffic light in Barangay Tabunok. He was supposed to cross the road unmindful of the ‘go signal’ on the other side of the intersection.

He also crumpled and threw the citation ticket that was issued by a traffic enforcer.

“Miangkon ang dinakpan sa Traffic Violation nga iyang gi-komot ang citation ticket tungod sa iyang kasuko nga gidakop human wa mopatuo sa Enforcer pagpahunong kay naka ‘go signal’ ang pikas habig sa dan” the Ct-TODA advisory reads.

(The individual, who was arrested for his traffic violation, admitted that he crumpled the citation ticket that was issued because he was angry for his arrest that was made for his disregard of a traffic enforcer who asked him to obey the go signal on the other side [of the intersection].)

When they checked on his records, CT-TODA enforcers found out that the motorists has also been arrested for other traffic violations which he committed earlier.

He also had pending records with the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

CT-TODA is asking motorists not to disregard citation tickets issued for their traffic violations.

“Pahinumdum sa mga driver, ang citation ticket dili ordinaryong papel, usa ka papel nga nahasuwat nga ikaw nakalapas sa balaud sa trapiko sa Talisay nga na-aprobahan sa Konseho sukad pa sa tuig 2012.”

(A reminder to all drivers that a citation ticket is not a mere piece of paper but a paper that mentions infractions made against the city’s traffic ordinance that was passed in 2012.)

