Why Jake Ejercito says he’s thinking of changing Ellie’s middle name to ‘mood’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ellie is a “mood.”

Like most of the kids and teenagers today, Ellie Eigenmann, the daughter of actress Andi Eigenmann to then beau Jake Ejercito, replies like every normal kid does to their parents.

Cold, and straight.

Not that it is bad. They say it’s just a phase, so it will pass but for now.

To his amusement of how her daughter converses with him most of the time, Ejercito turned to Twitter to share some of their conversations with Ellie, to which his followers loved.

“Seriously considering to change her second name to “Mood,” he said, followed by screenshots of some of their conversations.

He tweeted this last May 20, 2021.

Let’s read some of the comments from the netizens about how this father-daughter conversation hit them:

This may not be the normal conversation to some of the fathers and daughters out there, but to Ejercito, this is something he likes to treasure as one of his fondest memory of his daughter.

