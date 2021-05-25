Dream come true: Cebuana Progella thrilled to be part of PH girls’ U-19 v’ball team

CEBU CITY, Philippines—For Cebuana volleyball player Khylem Progella, being selected to be part of the Philippine girls’ Under-19 volleyball team is a dream come true.

The 15-year-old middle spiker from Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City was among those selected to part of the national team early May.

Although she did try out for the spot, she said she did not expect to make it into the roster.

“I am super thankful and blessed because not everyone [get’s] this opportunity,” said the 5-foot-9 Progella, who is currently training with the U-19 girls’ national team in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

Traditionally, the girls’ under-19 volleyball team serves as the training pool for future volleyball stars that will fill in the official roster of the women’s national team.

” I will [make the most out of] this opportunity of being named as one of the players of the national team,” Progella said.

“This is my dream, to become part of the national team and I’m already here. I did not expect that I can reach this far as a volleyball player. Not everyone can have this kind of experience and opportunity so, I’m very thankful,” she added.

Prior to being selected, Progella played high school volleyball with the vaunted University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) under multi-titled coach Yolanda “Yolly” Rizarri.

Superstar potential

In almost three years playing with the Panthers, Progella won two titles in the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) girls’ volleyball competition. She was also part of the team that won the title in the Regional Prisaa meet.

Progella said coach Rizarri played a huge role in her development as a player.

“I am very thankful to coach Yolly for molding me and trusting me also

Rizarri, for her part, said she always believed that Progella would rise to become a superstar one day.

“I’ve always known that she will be a superstar in the future because of her height, determination, and persistence. She always listen to the coach’s advice and she knows how to balance her time in practice,” said Rizarri.

Progella revealed that her first stint with the Philippine under-19 girls’ national team would be a major tournament in Thailand next month.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all because our head coach in the national team told us to have good vibes always,” she said.

