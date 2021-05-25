Cebu City Council to hold session back in City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council will be holding their regular and special sessions back at the City Hall following four months of holding them online.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama told CDN Digital that they are preparing for the return of the session at the Session Hall because the coronavirus situation in the city has improved.

He said that the councilors should now be able to return to the Session Hall especially since most of them have completed their vaccination against COVID-19.

“All should be at the Session Hall. Of course, we will never stop at the prevention. It is continuously being reiterated,” said the vice mayor.

Although not all Sangguniang Panglungsod (SP) workers are vaccinated, Rama said they soon will be now that the A4 (non-medical frontline workers) priority groups have been activated.

Rama plans to hold a vaccination roll-out in the city hall so that all employees will be vaccinated especially those in the frontlines facing clients.

All councilors are now obligated to attend the sessions regularly and their presence inside the Session Hall will be counted as their attendance instead of the previous presence in the video call.

For those who will appear in session due to invitation or for the Citizen’s Hour, they will enter the session hall only for the duration of their presentation or inquiry.

They will wait for their turn either at the Social Hall or the Caucus Room with a screen available to view the ongoing session.

The public is advised to watch the session in their homes through the online broadcasts at the Cebu City Vice Mayor’s Office page.

No public audience will be allowed in the session hall aside from invited guests. /rcg