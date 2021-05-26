Individuals due for second dose can go directly to vaccination site on schedule

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Individuals who are due for the second dose of the vaccine in Cebu City can go directly to the vaccination sites where they got the first dose on the scheduled noted on their vaccine cards.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Health Department (CHD), said that the distribution for the second dose is ongoing primarily at the University of Cebu (UC) Banilad Campus vaccination site.

Those who are due for a second dose will receive a message from the CEBU CITY VAX system, but in the case that they do not, Ibones said the vaccine sites are ready to accommodate them.

In every vaccine card, the date of the second dose is indicated in the lower-left corner of the card and below this indicates the facility where the individual got his or her first dose.

On the aforementioned date, the individual should expect a text at least a day or two prior to the schedule of the second dose.

“If di sila matextan for any reason either among sala or whatever, pwede ra gyod sila modiretso sa site og ipakita lang nila ang vaccination card,” said Ibones.

(If they won’t be texted for any reason either due to our fault or whatevery, they can just go directly to our site and show the vaccination card.)

This means that individuals due for a second dose are exempted from the no-text-no-vaccination policy that is being implemented for first-dose individuals.

As for those who have yet to get their first-dose, they will have to wait for a text message from the CEBU CITY VAX prior to going to the vaccination sites.

“Ato na gyod nang giimplement. Wala gani’y text, dili na gyod nato accommodate,” said the city’s chief doctor.

(We are really implementing that. If there’s no text, we cannot accommodate them.)

Ibones urged those vaccinated individuals to complete their vaccinations because the full protection of the vaccine only comes after the second dose.

