Chan’s appeal to IATF: Reconsider Gwen’s swabbing policy on ROFs and OFWs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is appealing to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) to reconsider the swabbing policy of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia regarding Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Chan stated this after Garcia received information alleging that Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra may take legal action against her over the Capitol’s decision to sway away from the whole-of-nation approach in swabbing ROFs and OFWs.

In the Capitol’s policy, ROFs and OFWs arriving at Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will be swabbed upon arrival. The rest of the country required them to be swabbed only on the 7th day since their arrival.

Chan supports Garcia’s policy and has adopted it for their ROFs and OFWs.

“Upon arrival atong ma-test, kung positive ba or negative,” Chan said.

Chan, however, said that if they yielded a negative RT-PCR test result, they can go home immediately but will need to continue their quarantine at their residences.

Chan added that the IATF should reconsider this policy, especially that Cebu’s cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) continue to decline.

“I hope that they will reconsider the cases of Cebu since the cases are very low. Ang atoa lang pod atong timbang-timbangon pod kay kabalo ta unsa kalisod ang atong tourism idustry sa siyudad. Mao gyud atong gisaligan,” he added.

The mayor also said that he didn’t receive the same information for supporting the governor’s policy for ROFs and OFWs. /rcg