Palace: Aged 40-59 may get preference in A4 vaccination group

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units (LGUs) may give preference to persons who are 40 to 59 years old once the vaccination of essential workers or the A4 priority group starts, Malacañang said Friday.

“For Priority Group A4, LGUs may give preference for persons aged 40 to 59 years old over 18 to 39 years old,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

As the government prepares for the vaccination of the A4 group eyed in June, Roque noted LGUs must still the inoculation of prioritizing health workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), and persons with comorbidities (A3) “by establishing special lanes and/or vaccination centers.”

The COVID-19 task force already simplified the criteria for vaccination of the A4 group.

The vaccination of A4 will first focus on the so-called NCR Plus 8 comprising Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Pampanga, Batangas, Cebu, and Davao.

