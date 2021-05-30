DSWD-7 eyes 134K Supplemental Feeding Program beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) is targeting at least 134,637 beneficiaries for the agency’s Supplemental Feeding Program (SFP) for different LGUs in the region.

Christopher Vasquez, SFP NDII of DSWD-7, said that they would start the distribution of the food supplies on May 31, 2021.

Vasquez said that the target ages for their beneficiaries were those from the 2 to 4 years old range.

“Kini siya usa kini ka abag sa pagkaon sa atong mga bata kada adlaw, aron matugonan ang inyong nutritional needs,” Vasquez said.

(This program is a way to help provide for the daily food of our children, which could also address their nutritional needs.)

He said that the agency has allocated P242,346,600 for the program in Central Visayas for this year, benefitting 108 LGUs in the region.

He added that there would also be 3,850 additional beneficiaries for this year, from the P6,930,000 savings in 2020.

Vasquez also said that some LGUs were not included in the SFP, since they failed to submit a liquidation of the program last year.

He said that for this year, each beneficiary would receive a supply of rice, mongo, and eggs which will last for 2 weeks.

The program will last for 120 days.

On top of this, the agency will also allocate milk to some areas in Central Visayas to these children, after they were identified with high prevalence rate of stunting.

He said that for Central Visayas, only Cebu and Negros Oriental will receive the milk provision.

He revealed that for this year, 3,858 children will receive a milk supply with a total allocation of 8,796,240.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

DSWD-7: 23 former rebels receive P20K livelihood aid

DSWD-7: 5.3K families in CV graduate from Pantawid program

DSWD-7 profiles more than 600k poor families in Central Visayas

DSWD-7 to UCT beneficiaries: Be more patient