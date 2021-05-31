In Cebu City, mountain brgys next for vax rollout

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local officials here are mulling to start the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the mountain barangays as early as the first week of June.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama, in a recent press statement, announced that the Cebu City COVID-19 Storm Rollout Program (CVSRP) plans to implement the vaccination in the hinterland villages between June 4 to June 20.

“The Core Group of the Cebu City COVID-19 Storm Rollout Program met yesterday (May 29) for a Focus Group Discussion on how to go about the COVID-19 Vaccination Program in the mountain barangays. The outcome of the activity is productive. COVID-19 Vaccination in the mountain barangays is tentatively scheduled on June 4-6, 2021 and June 18-20, 2021,” said Rama.

Rama also said they already identified several possible vaccination sites that are ‘accessible’ for those living in the mountain areas.

For the south district, these are the sports complexes found in Barangays Tisa and Bonbon and the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) that is located at the city proper.

Meanwhile, for those from the north district, vaccination sites will be situated at the sports complexes in Barangays Guba and Talamban, the CREMDEC facility in Taptap, and University of Cebu Banilad campus (UC Banilad).

“Record in our Cebu City Vaccination Information Management System shows that there are a total of 15,745 registered in the south mountain barangays, and 14,676 in the north mountain barangays,” Rama said.

On top of the planned dates and the identification of vaccination centers, the CVSRP, where Rama sits as chairperson, will also conduct an information dissemination and education drive for constituents in the mountain barangays.

According to Rama, it took them at least two weeks to discuss how the city government will go about inoculating individuals living in the hinterland villages.

“We are positive and optimistic that we can gain control over COVID-19, hence, we are now able to enjoy sporting events, restaurants and seeing our family and friends safely. We want to see our society and economy reopening, and travel and trade resuming. We do not want endless lockdowns,” he added.

Cebu City has already administered COVID-19 vaccine shots close to 40,000 people since the rollout began last March. / dcb