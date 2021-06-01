Acer launches first sustainable notebook from “Earthion” platform

During the [email protected] 2021 Global Press Conference, Acer announced that it has joined the RE100 initiative and also shared a pledge to achieve 100% renewable energy use by the year 2035. In addition, Acer declared its mission to help tackle environmental challenges with its “Earthion” platform that unites the strengths of its employees and supply chain partners, and expands the circle of impact of its sustainability efforts.

These strengths and efforts are exemplified by the Aspire Vero notebook, its first sustainability-focused product under the Earthion platform.

The first product within the Earthion platform, Acer’s Aspire Vero is a step towards reimagining what the computer manufacturing process looks like. Post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic is used throughout the device’s chassis and keyboard caps . Eco-friendly packaging takes this a step further: the Aspire Vero ships in a box made from 80-85% recycled paper pulp, and plastic bagging for adapter protection is reduced by using paper sleeves instead. Furthermore, the laptop bag and the sheet between the keyboard and screen is made with 100% industrial recycled plastic.

This emphasis on sustainability carries over to the design language, too. All graphics on the shipping box are printed with soy ink, and the notebook itself contains no paint on the chassis, reducing the impact on the environment. It is held together by easily-accessible, standardized screws for a simpler disassembly process. The notebook stands out with unique yellow and volcano grey accents on its bumpers, and the text on the R and E keys have been inverted, calling out the 3 Re’s: reduce, reuse and recycle.

Behind all of this is an attractive and impressive computer. The latest 11th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processor with Intel ® Iris ® X e graphics lets it power through daily productivity tasks and more, while up to 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage gives users plenty of space to store music, movies, and files. This display features a lifting-hinge design that slightly elevates the notebook when opened, allowing for a more ergonomic typing experience, while AI noise suppression offers clarity during video calls. The notebook also comes with Intel ® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port for video-out.

Long-Term Commitment to Green Energy Use

Acer has long been committed to enhancing energy efficiency. Since 2008, it adopted the CDP’s global disclosure system to manage the environmental impacts of its supply chain, and even expanded the system to two tiers of supplier engagement. In 2012, Acer began setting carbon reduction targets through energy management and green energy use, taking 2009 as the baseline year. Through constant efforts and drive, the Acer Group, including its global operations and subsidiaries, successfully achieved its 2020 target of reducing its carbon emissions by 60% worldwide.

Setting a new commitment to source renewable energy for all of its energy use by 2035, Acer also announced that it has joined RE100, a global corporate renewable energy initiative that brings together hundreds of large and ambitious businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.

