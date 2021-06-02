Celebrate Independence Day at Waterfront

In the spirit of nationalism, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, together with the rest of the country, celebrates the Philippines’ 123rd Independence Day on June 12, 2021, with a special lunch and dinner buffet for only PHP 998.00 net/person.

Dubbed as the “Kalayaan Buffet”, the sumptuous spread, which will be put together by the hotel’s culinary dream team, will highlight the “crème de la crème” of Filipino cuisine that will include dishes such as lechon, lechon baka, and Larsian-style barbeques.

Apart from this, UNO will also include a Japanese-themed station that will display dishes such as teppanyaki, tempura, yakimeshi, maki, and tuna sashimi, and a Chinese-themed corner that will feature dishes such as siew mai, lechon Macau, asado, pata tim, lemon chicken, and Lo han chai.

For advance table reservations, dial (032) 232-6888 (local 2) or send a message on the hotel’s official Facebook page.

The special one-day buffet will be made available from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (lunch), and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (dinner).

The more, the merrier! Get to dine in for free when you come and celebrate Independence Day with three other loved ones, friends, colleagues. The 3+1 promo is applicable to three (3) full-paying adults and can only be availed on the day and time of the promo.

For advance table reservations, dial (032) 232-6888 (local 2) or send a message on the hotel’s official Facebook page.

To make the celebration extra sweet and special, guests can indulge and enjoy another sweet creation by the hotel’s culinary team: a luscious mango-chocolate cake that is wonderfully designed with the colors of the Philippine flag. Sold at PHP 950.00 nett/whole cake, guests can enjoy it for the whole month of June.

Read more:

For cake orders, dial (032) 232-6888 (local 8600 or 8601) to place them at least one (1) day in advance. Guests may pick up their orders at the Lobby Lounge daily between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Get updated with the hotel’s exciting room deals, sumptuous dining offers, and bespoke event packagea by visiting Waterfront Cebu’s official social media accounts: @waterfrontcebucity on Facebook, @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram, and official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

ADVERTORIAL