The Gairanods: Biking their way to a healthy mind, body, and family

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A family that rides together, stays together.

Long bike rides are not just fun doing with friends. It’s also an excellent way to bond with family and strengthen ties.

A perfect example of this is the Gairanod family.

The Gairanod family has been the favorite subject of most roadside photographers or “Pitik Masters” in local lingo for the inspiring bond they display as they take long rides along the picturesque mountain barangays of Cebu.

And just like most Cebuanos who are hooked into cycling, the Gairanod family loves the sport not just because of its mental and physical benefits but because biking is their way of strengthening their bond as a family.

“The number one reason why we’re very interested in cycling is that we can bond as a family at the same time, we’re not contributing to greenhouse gasses. We’re also advocating clean air and we don’t want to use cars frequently to prevent contributing to greenhouse gasses,” said Clinton who used to be a practical shooter.

“It is a very good exercise also for me and my family. Cycling is very effective in toning our muscles and improving our cardio. What makes it very enjoyable is we’re able to go to different places with fewer expenses.”

Clinton, 51, is usually joined by his wife Joyce (42), children Joanna Clidette (21), Jodie Clarice (16), and Jordine Cliane (13) on their long rides especially at the famous Transcentral Highway (TCH).

Their youngest, five-year-old Climuel Joval usually stays at home.

Also, Clinton said that his relatives have a medical history of hypertension. He does not want his family to suffer from this condition. Thus, they are on their saddles frequently.

“We don’t have a background in cycling. It so happened that my dad died due to hypertension. That condition is in our family’s blood. One way of correcting this condition is through exercise,” added Clinton who used to have a vast collection of folding bikes before he transitioned to road bikes.

“I started cycling with a folding bike with my wife in 2015. I used to have 27 folding bikes in my collection, but lately, I’ve let my friends, many of them frontliners borrow those bikes for their transportation,” Clinton revealed.

Among the Gairanod family, it is Clinton who has a very active and sporty lifestyle. He revealed that he used to have nine motorcycles comprised of motocross, scooters, and leisure bikes.

“Before cycling, I used to ride my sports bike also. I also do motocross before,” he said.

He also mentioned that his wife, Joyce encouraged him to transition to road bike sometime in 2015 so that they can reach farther distances.

He used to bond with his family at a shooting range doing practical shooting but abandoned the hobby after realizing that it was quite expensive.

The Gairanods are not just your typical weekend warriors. Their regular cycling session usually covers 200 kilometers.

The longest distance they’ve reached is 305 kilometers, which was a ride around south Cebu that they completed in 11 grueling hours.

“Cycling makes me and my family excited always. Also, it’s a very relaxing experience even though it’s also tiring. We feel very fulfilled especially if we reached a certain place that we never thought of reaching because we always have that fear that we might not be able to reach it riding our bicycle.”

Joyce, on her side, is very thankful that her entire family shares a common hobby and interest in cycling.

” I’m so glad and thankful that my children are into the same hobby, which me and my husband are into,” she said.

Their daughter, Joanna, jokingly said that she saves more money when they’re on their long rides. She said that she needs not spend more money because her parents will take care of her and her siblings when they go to other places on their bicycles.

“It’s really fun because we’re riding together to different places. My parents take care of everything, so it’s a bonus for me because I can save money,” said Joanna.

Joanna is among the more noted cyclists in Cebu City, thanks to street side photographers who love taking pictures of her while biking. You can find a lot of her photos on their Facebook pages.

READ: Meet Cebu cycling’s camera magnet, Joanna Gairanod

“My tip for families that want to try. Maybe they can start as early as now. The first time is always the hardest, but once they’re already used to it, they will surely experience the great benefits of cycling,” she said.

The Gairanods are also starting to transition to the competitive side of cycling. In fact, they will join the relay competition of the Aloguinsan Challenge 2021 in Aloguinsan town, southwest Cebu on June 6.

So the next time you happen to be somewhere along Cebu’s mountain barangays, try to look for a family having a terrific time maneuvering the steep climbs and the blinding curves. Because chances are, they are the famous Gairanods. /rcg, bmjo