Enjoy great deals and discounts on Waterfront Cebu’s 6.6 Flash Sale

Exciting things are coming your way this June as the premier city hotel, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, kicks off the brand new month with its special one-day sale. On Sunday, June 6, 2021, guests have the opportunity to score the best deals of the hotel’s room and dining offers.

6.6 Room Flash Sale (Room-Only Promo)

Great news for those who’ve been yearning for a mini break from reality without the need to leave the city because Waterfront Cebu is offering you a relaxing and well-deserved stay for only PHP 1,866.00 net/night (single/double occupancy).

Valid until December 15, 2021, experience top-notch Filipino hospitality as you enjoy an overnight stay at the premier city hotel complete with the following perks: complimentary use of the pool and gym, free WiFi in all guest rooms, and free entrance to the casino. Terms and conditions apply.

The special room voucher can only be availed and booked during the duration of the sale.

6.6. F&B Vouchers

Foodies, rejoice! A sumptuous feast awaits you at Waterfront Cebu’s dining outlets as the premier city hotel offers two special dining vouchers on its special one-day sale.

Now you can enjoy La Gondola’s well-loved “Roast and Grill” promo at a discounted price of PHP 660.00 net/voucher—giving you more chances to experience the restaurant’s “all-you-can-grill” promo that features dishes such as roast beef, lechon belly, chicken inasal, grilled seafood, and more.

The Roast and Grill is available daily from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For advance table reservation, call (032) 232-6888 (local 8611).

If you’ve fallen “head over heels” with the hotel’s weekend breakfast buffet at UNO, then you’ll definitely love this next dining offer. For a discounted price of PHP 466.00 net/voucher, you can already treat yourself with UNO’s hearty spread of breakfast delights.

Available every Saturday and Sunday, the weekend breakfast buffet at UNO is open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. To reserve a table in advance, call (032) 232-6888 (local 2).

The special 6.6 dining vouchers can be availed on June 6 only and is valid until August 29 (UNO Breakfast Buffet voucher) and August 31 (Roast and Grill voucher). Each voucher is good for one (1) person only.

You surely don’t want this chance to slip from your fingertips! Mark your calendars and be ready to grab the best room and dining deals. To avail of the special room promos, call (032) 232-6888 or (032) 230-9000. To purchase the dining vouchers, dial (032) 232-6888.

To know more of the hotel’s exciting room deals, sumptuous dining offers, and bespoke event packages, be sure to visit Waterfront Cebu’s social media accounts: @waterfrontcebucity on Facebook, @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram, and official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

ADVERTORIAL