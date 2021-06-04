PCSO: Authorized STL agents in Cebu City, Bohol in July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) plans to deploy two authorized Small Town Lottery (STL) agents in July this year as they hope to regain their losses in Cebu City and Bohol province.

Retired Police Colonel Royina Garma, PCSO general manager, said that they had coordinated with the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) for the preparation of their deployment next month.

Apart from the police forces, the Cebu City government is also a vital part in this development. Last April, Mayor Edgardo Labella released an order for the city police to investigate and remove the STL outlets in Cebu City following the reports of illegal outlets operating in Barangay Carreta in the city.

In May, Garma called the attention of the police to clear all unauthorized outlets operating in their areas because the PCSO had lost at least P21 million per day in revenues due to these illegal outlets.

“The PNP was very cooperative, and I am working with them again in preparation naman sa dalawang authorized agents natin soon to operate in Cebu City and Bohol,” Garma said.

(The PNP was very cooperative, and I am working with them in preparation for our two authorized agents to operate in Cebu City and Bohol.)

Further, the PCSO has been offering social services to aid those who are in need of help. Among these is their grant donation program not only for the local government units (LGUs), but also for individuals.

Garma said that their generated funds would affect their volume of help that they could lend to the public.

That is why she said that they were working on how they could increase their sales following their losses for the past months since Cebu City and Bohol province were ordered to stop their operations last July 2019.

Earlier today, at least 11 LGUs, which have requested assistance from the PCSO, received medical aid and food packs.

Garma said that this turnover was part of their corporate social responsibility and grant donation Program.

Cebu was the among the areas the PCSO visited where they turned over medicines and food packs.

She said that the other areas they visited last month were the cities of Surigao and Butuan where they donated P2 million worth of medicines and medical equipment.

The PCSO also visited Region 8 for the same undertaking.

The PCSO has also been coordinating with other agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Trade and Industry for a wider reach.

For now, Garma said that they were working on how they could increase their revenues so they could also provide assistance for the people.

