Lapu-Lapu’s active cases drop to less than 300

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | June 05,2021 - 08:42 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Active cases of the coronavirus disease in Lapu-Lapu City dropped to less than 300 in May.

But the spread of the infection remains a threat, says Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

New infections that were reported in the city also required hospitalization.

“37 percent are asymptomatic and 63% manifest symptoms that requires hospitalization,” a CDRRMO report states.

The report said that the hospitalization rate in May increased by 11 percent in comparison with April.

As a safeguard against the infection, Bañacia is asking Oponganons to have themselves vaccinated.

CDRRMO said that as of May 31, the city was left with only 287 active cases. Its cases of the infection peaked in March with 1, 428.

The CDRRMO reports said that only 19 new cases were reported for the month of May.

Among the city’s barangay, Basak continues to have the most number of active cases with 47 followed by Gun-ob and Pusok with 28 each.

Barangay Mactan ranks third with 26 active cases followed by Bankal with 26.

