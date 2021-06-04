Lapu-Lapu will no longer accept walk-ins in vaccination drive

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will no longer accept walk-ins in their ongoing vaccination drive against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said on his Facebook post, that this is to ensure that the health and safety protocols will be properly implemented in the different vaccination sites in the city.

“Gusto lang nako ipahibalo sa tanan nga aron matuman ang mga health protocols sa atong vaccination sites, hugtanon nga gihunong usa nato ang pagdawat sa WALK-INS kay maglisod na ang atong mga personnel sa pagcontrol sa baga nga dasok sa katawhan,” Chan said on his Facebook post.

This would mean that those who are interested to be vaccinated should register first online at https://forms.gle/G7m8NGxrtxj6veCF8.

Aside from this, they can also register by filling out a registration form that will be distributed to the barangays.

Those who are pre-registered will receive a text message from the City Health Department regarding their schedule of vaccination.

To accommodate more people, the city will also be opening two additional vaccination sites which will be situated at the Island Central Mall, which has a capacity of 800; and the City Auditorium, which has a capacity of 400.

The city will also be hiring additional doctors and nurses as preparation for the opening of these two new vaccination sites.

Chan said that currently, around 16,000 Oponganons have already been vaccinated. /rcg