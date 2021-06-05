Neil miangkon nga buwag na silang Rabiya

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Giangkon na ni Neil Salvacion ang tinud-anay nga estado sa ilang relasyon ni Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo.

“The real thing is, we’re not together anymore,” sigun pa sa post sa non-showbiz nga ulitawo sa iyang Instagram account niadtong Biyernes sa gabii.

“[B]ut we’re both okay, moving forward, we talked and we’re both happy with our own lives,” dugang pa niya.

Mi grabe ang mga espekulasyon nga nagbuwag na gyud ang duha sa dihang gi unfollow nila ang usag-usa sa Instagram.

Aduna pay mga chika nga ang hinungdan kuno sa ilang panagbulag mao ang kanhi Pinoy Big Brother housemate nga si Andre Brouillette. May IG story man gud si Rabiya nga magkauban sila ni Andre sa usa ka restaurant sa Beverly Hills. Aduna usa’y kapareho nga post ang ulitawo nga may caption nga, “Lunch with the lovely and beautiful Miss Universe Philippines @rabiyamateo.”

Gipanghimakak ni Rabiya nga adunay romantikong relasyon sila ni Andre.

Apan sa usa ka pakighinabi kang Boy Abunda, giangkon ni Rabiya nga “kumplikado ang sitwasyon” nila ni Neil, apan miingon usab ang dalaga nga naghinaot siya nga mahusay nila ang ilang panagsungi inig balik niya sa Pilipinas. Kasamtangang tua karon sa Amerika si Rabiya human ang koronasyon sa Miss Universe sa Florida niadtong Mayo 17.

Giingong naguol kuno si Neil sa mga chismis mahitungod sa estado sa ilang relasyon ni Rabiya.

“We don’t deserve all the negativities manifested towards us, especially towards Rab, she worked hard to achieve whatever she has right now, and she (deserves) it all,” matod pa ni Neil.

“It’s NEVER okay to degrade a person just to prove a point, I mean if you have nothing good to say, It’s better to keep it within yourself,” dugang pa sa ulitawo. /with a report from Bandera Reporter Karlos Bautista

