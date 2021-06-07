CCPO exec: Few erring bars not enough to push for a liquor ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The health protocol violations of a few bars and establishments in Cebu City are not enough reasons for the police to recommend the reimplementation of the liquor ban in the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said this after the Bureau of Permit and Licensing Office issued at least 10 show cause orders to erring bars and establishments that violated health protocols since the liquor ban in the city was lifted.

Parilla said that the 10 violators were not even half or one fourth of the overall count of bars operating in Cebu City.

Parilla was referring to the 174 bars and establishments that the police inspected last May.

He said that most of these establishments and bars complied with the requirements such as permit to serve liquor, business permit, and followed health protocols.

Parilla said that with this, it would be unfair for the majority of these establishments that complied with the requirements to be affected by the violations of a few establishments.

“Mostly sa atoang mga establishment misunod man gihapon sa unsay gilatid sa atoang executive order sa atoang mayor pero duna lang gyuy magpabadlong,” he said.

(Most of our establishments follow what the executive order of the mayor ordered but there are a few who are hardheaded.)

Parilla said this amid the recent issuance of a show cause order by the BPLO against the management of a bar in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City that violated health protocols.

Recently, Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, BPLO head, said that they had given the bar owner a three-day grace period to respond to the show cause order so that they could explain their side of the issue.

Parilla said that, for their part, they would continue to monitor these establishments every night and recommend to these establishments to lessen the customer capacity if social distancing could not be observed.

He also said when the violation would be done twice then erring establishment would be subject for closure and cancellation of business permits.

Parilla said that they four establishments in the city had already lowered their customer capacity as ordered by the BPLO and the Emergency Operations Center of the city.

He added that they were focusing much on the establishments these days and on establishment owners, who would repeatedly violate health protocols.

“First offense, stern warning, second offense (the same offense) closure or cancellation of business permits,” Parilla added.

RELATED STORIES

Show cause order issued to Cebu City for violating social distancing rules

More than 10 establishments told to explain possible health protocol violations

CCPO to establishments owners: Follow protocols or lose your permits

Labella: Only 1 out of 170 establishments serving liquor violated health protocol

/dbs