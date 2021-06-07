Redemption race: Remolino eyes strong finish in Subic 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—For Cebu’s Andrew Kim Remolino, his stint in the Subic International Triathlon (SUBIT) slated this September 19, 2021, will be his ‘redemption race.’

The 21-year-old Remolino, a silver medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) men’s triathlon event, said the SUBIT will be a crucial race for him not only because it is a qualifying race for the next SEAG triathlon, but also because it is a chance for him to recover from a sub-par performance in his previous race, the 2021 Asia Triathlon Championships held in Japan last April 24, 2021.

In the Japan race, Remolino failed to cross the finish line due to the freezing temperatures during the swim portion.

He managed to complete the swim portion but was stopped by race officials after he was lapped by other competitors, ending his hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

“This is more likely a redemption race for me after the Japan race,” Remolino told CDN Digital.

Remolino qualified for the SEA Games in 2019 after he topped the Filipino elite category and finished 17th overall in the previous SUBIT.

“This is a very crucial race for me because it is also the qualifying race for the SEA Games in triathlon. This is very crucial because TRAP (Triathlon Association of the Philippines) is planning to send me to Portugal to give me exposure to international races and for me to learn and grow better there,” he said.

Remolino sees John Rambo Chicano and Fernando Casares as the two toughest competitors in the male elite category.

Only two of them will be selected to represent the country in the SEAG.

In the 2019 SEAG, Chicano won the gold medal in the men’s triathlon.

