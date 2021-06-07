Lapu-Lapu running out of AstraZeneca vaccines

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu–The supply of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines here is expected to run out soon.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Department (LCHD), said that currently, their supply of COVID-19 vaccines is only at 950 doses, all of which are AstraZeneca.

Realiza, however, said that they still have supplies for Pfizer vaccines, but this was managed by the Regional Vaccine Operation Center (RVOC).

“So naa paman ta’y Pfizer, naa paman na sa IEC no, gi-control mana didto sa PBB. Pero sa amoa lang nga setting, sa Lapu-lapu City, AstraZenica, naa nala’y 950 doses nga nabilin,” Realiza said.

She also said they are coordinating with the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) for additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.

Volunteers needed

Meanwhile, Realiza revealed that the city will open more COVID-19 vaccination centers.

Aside from the existing vaccination centers at the Barangay Agus gym and Gun-ob Elementary School, other vaccination centers that they will be opening will be at Island Central Mall, City Auditorium, Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, and the Mactan Doctors’ Hospital.

Lawyer Misaelle Tejano, executive secretary of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, also said that because of this, the city will be needing more volunteers for its vaccination drive.

“Nag-awhag siya sa tanang doctors and nurses residing in Lapu-Lapu, kung pwede mo-volunteer sila sa tukuron namo nga vaccination sites,” Tejano said.

Tejano added that they will also be writing to the management of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), requesting the locators of Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) to let their doctors and nurses do some volunteer work at the vaccination sites, even for just once or twice a week.

