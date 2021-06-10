Rediscovering Woven Furniture

Some say that wicker furniture is a thing of the past.

If people were to generally describe its features, one might picture a piece of dusty, vintage-looking furniture cluttered in their grandparent’s house.

However, today’s woven furniture in the market is different. With its traditional look and relaxed feel, many gained a renewed interest in the furniture and are even using them in resorts, hotels, and houses to enrich an outdoor living lifestyle.

So if you’re in search of perfect furniture for your outdoor space, look no further because one provider and distributor of outdoor woven furniture is located here in Cebu.

Founded in July 2007, Woven Furniture Designs Inc is a Philippine-based company that specializes in the design and production of functional and comfortable outdoor furniture for the local and international market.

For more details and inquiries on their furniture collection, explore their website at https://www.wovenfurnituredesigns.com/

Since its inception, the company has partnered with Alexander Rose Ltd., a leading quality garden furniture distributor in Europe. Together, they continue to create meticulously designed and exceptionally executed outdoor furniture with the help of their team of in-house designers and personnel.

In addition to producing quality outdoor furniture, Woven Furnitures Designs Inc. takes great importance in the composition of their furniture. They put prime focus on quality, technologies, and comfort in all of their pieces to ensure that it is made with the greatest care for the environment and for the people.

That’s why they constantly source ingenious materials and innovates their core materials for future productions.

Made from Viro, a polyethylene-based fiber characterized by high flexibility and tensile strength, and aluminum tube from Indonesia, their furniture is guaranteed to withstand the outdoor weather and can last for years.

While the company has been successful with establishing a partnership with clients on a global scale, it does not come without its challenges.

Like many businesses, Woven Furniture was also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first few months of 2020, they had a problem during the lockdown. The sales started to dwindle and has resulted in the difficulty of maintaining the number of weavers that they initially have, said Marylin Corsame, General Manager of Woven Furniture Designs Inc.

But now, as the number of COVID cases start to decline, the company observed a rise in the demand of their production. That is why they are now looking to increase the number of their key workers – the weavers.

As weaving is now becoming a dying skill, there has been a scarcity in employing master weavers. To help revive the craft, Corsame shares that they have taken some initiatives for the unemployed to undergo staff training in their factory.

From afar, the weaving method on their furniture may look cool and sleek, seemingly generated by a machine. But if one were to observe closely, one will see the intricacy of traditional handweaving and the manifestation of hours of labor of their weavers.

The company may have high-end international clients from UK and US, but Corsame says the domestic furniture market is also important.

Ingrained in the company’s brand identity is its exemplary customer service. Woven Furniture Designs Inc. always caters to their client’s needs and deliver on their promise of prompt and quality service in terms of delivery and technical support.

