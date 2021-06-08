46 jeepneys of newly reopened routes now back on the street

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are at least 46 traditional jeepneys in Cebu City that have been able to return to the streets following the reopening of all routes.

The Balik Pasada Program showed that out of the 80 applicants, 47 have already been issued a Travel Line Certificate, and 46 of these have been allowed to go back on the streets.

The Jeepney Task Force (JTF) has opened a one-stop-shop at the Plaza Sugbo for the drivers and operators this week as well to hasten the processing for the jeepneys.

The JTF reminds applicants that they must follow the health protocols when going to the one-stop-shops and they must also bring all the necessary requirements.

Only the motor vehicle inspection will not be conducted at the Plaza Sugbo, but instead will be conducted at the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) Mandaue City office.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said he hopes that more jeepneys will apply for a Balik Pasada permit as he reopened all traditional jeepney routes in the city in response to the needs of the commuters for more public transportation.

“Mao niy gipangayo sa atong mga traditional jeepneys. Kung tan-aw nato nga wala gyoy violations, nagobserve og proper health protocols, magsige gyod ta’g hatag og routa,” said the mayor.

(This is what our traditional jeepney [operators] asked for. If we see that there are no violations, and they are observing proper health protocols, we will keep on giving them routes.)

All jeepney drivers and operators who will undergo the application will be trained for the health protocol. The jeepney units will also be readjusted for social distancing and plastic barriers will be installed.

The mayor said that as long as the jeepneys continue to be compliant with the health protocols, the Balik Pasada Program will continue until the need for public transport is fulfilled.

With the mayor taking a three-week leave to nurse his health, he entrusts the program to Councilor James Cuenco for the monitoring and assessment of the jeepneys returning to the streets.

