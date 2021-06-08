Worry no more! Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines – We often worry about our loved ones, how to manage our finances, about feeing unaccepted, etc.

But why do we constantly worry about things that are not within our control?

Why do we feel the need to worry?

Today, let us focus on the more productive things and set aside our worries. Here is how:

Focus— focus on the things you can control and the things that you need to do.

Stop thinking of the things that worry you because you will only be wasting your time. Instead, focus on what you love to do and what makes you happy.

Stop— take a pause if you must because your mind is already clouded with worry. Your worries will not allow you to move on freely and will only weigh you down.

Breathe and realign yourself.

Let go— let go of the feeling of wanting to control things.

Let go of the feeling that the future can bring unfortunate events and that you need to be ready. Release your mind from your worries.

Live the moment— worrying will not allow you to live your life the way you want to live it today.

It is best to enjoy the moment and celebrate small and big wins.

Smile— think good thoughts, think of your heart’s desires and find means to achieve these.

Smile and allow yourself to be happy, smile because you deserve to smile. Smile because life is beautiful.

According to the famous Filipino author and motivational speaker Bo Sanchez, we have to make an effort to “replace worry with worship.”

So, start to “replace your uncertainties with a heart full of wishes and worship.”

Breathe in and breathe out. You got this. Stop sweating the small stuff. / dcb