Labella wants Duterte Pa Rin movement organizers summoned

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has instructed the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) to investigate the alleged health protocol violation of a local group of supporters for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, which held a gathering in a hotel in the city on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Labella said that the event must be throughly investigated on whether violations were actually incurred as it was a private gathering by private individuals, although it was in support of a public official.

Still, the mayor has instructed the EOC to summon the organizers of the Duterte Parin movement to explain their side, while management of the host hotel will be asked to explain to the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) on why they were not able to control the crowd.

“Dunay mass gathering didto daw, but this is raw information. There’s going to be an investigation on how it happened, why it happened and how long did it happen,” said the mayor.

Jun Nuño Padilla, the secretary-general of the Duterte Pa Rin movement, said in a phone conference that they are willing to cooperate with the investigations.

He said this will be an opportunity to tell their side of the story, as they believe the photos that were spread in social media did not show the whole truth.

“There was no violation at all. Katong atong gathering ang maximum capacity ato kay 1,000, ang gitugot sa IATF (Interagency Task Force) kay 500 ra. For the record ang niattend ra sa atong event kay 250 ra,” said Padilla.

The group is willing to cooperate with the investigations of the city government as they believe they can explain their side properly and are confident that they followed all health protocols.

BPLO head, Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, said that as soon as he received the order of the mayor to investigate the host hotel, he will summon the management.

For now, he encourage hotel managements to coordinate with the EOC for events that may risk mass gathering as the EOC and BPLO will assist them.

They also plan to talk with hotels on how to reduce the risk of mass gathering in events they are hosting. /rcg