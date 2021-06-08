Cebuano rhythmic gymnasts continue to shine in int’l online meets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo gymnastics team continue to prove that Filipinos can compete in international gymnastics competition through the virtual platform.

The team of renowned Cebuana gymnastics coach Darlene dela Pisa, the mother of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) rhythmic gymnastics gold medalist Daniela Reggie took the advantage of today’s technology to expose her young gymnasts in prestigious tournaments abroad for the past months.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many gymnastics tournaments abroad were either canceled or transitioned to the more convenient and innovative virtual platform.

Tournaments that they cannot afford to join before the pandemic are now within their grasp because of the emergence of virtual or online gymnastics tournaments.

The results proved to be very fruitful as her gymnasts were able to sharpen their routine executions through international exposure.

“We’re very happy that we’re able to join these international tournaments even though we’re not able to go there physically. At least my gymnasts were able to compete in this kind of tournament at the same time be able to train amidst this pandemic,” said Dela Pisa.

Just last month, Dela Pisa’s gymnasts competed in several International Gymnastics Federation-sanctioned virtual competitions which all have fruitful outcomes.

Currently, Dela Pisa has nine gymnasts under her fold, one of them is 13-year old Leanne Marie Manning who finished third overall in the Kalev Estienne Rhythmic Gymnastics Canada International last May 7, 2021.

On top of that, Manning was recently selected by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines as the newest member of their junior national team.

The 2019 Palarong Pambansa gold medalist is touted as the heir apparent of Daniela Reggie because of her great potential in rhythmic gymnastics.

According to Dela Pisa, Manning and several other junior gymnasts underwent careful evaluation before the selection. Manning qualified in two apparatus which exceeded the required scores; thus she qualified for the junior national team.

“So far Leanne has the biggest potential to follow in my daughter’s footsteps. It’s recently been announced that she is officially a member of the junior national team,” added Dela Pisa who’s been training and pitting Manning to gymnastics competitions for the last five years.

For Manning, making it to the junior national team is one of her goals as a gymnast.

“It’s very exciting considering it’s a big achievement for me that I made it to the national team. It’s one of my goals actually to qualify to either the seniors or the juniors team. I’m just really happy right now,” said Manning who wants also to compete in the SEA Games and the Olympics in the future.

She also added that the virtual competitions she’s been joining the past months helped her clean her executions from errors and it also helped her build confidence.

Dela Pisa’s gymnasts are scheduled to compete again, in the Miss Valentine International Tournament from June 17 to 20. They are scheduled to vie in several competitions in the coming months in Europe as well. /rcg