Lapu-Lapu City plans to include 3-year-old kids in vaccination drive
LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU- The Lapu-Lapu City Government will now include children ages 3 years and above in the master list for their ongoing vaccination drive against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
This was confirmed by Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Department (LCHD).
“Para mausa nalang ba. Para kung naa na’y bakuna para nila, at least naa nata’y master list nila,” Realiza said.
Currently, China has already conducted a clinical trial for Sinovac to find out if it can be used for 3 years old children and 17 years old individuals.
Aside from this, on May 27, 2021, the United States has also approved the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to 12 years old – 15 years old individuals.
Realiza also clarified that master-listed individuals would not automatically mean that the vaccination would be compulsory to them.
She said that the vaccination drive remains voluntary for those who want to be inoculated. /rcg
