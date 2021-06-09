Andi Eigenmann shares simple life lessons after car breaks down ‘in the middle of nowhere’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Life will not always go the way you plan it.

This is what actress and mother Andi Eigenmann shared on her Instagram post on June 6, 2021, about a very important life lesson she and her fiancè Philmar Alipayao would want to teach their kids.

“Sometimes things, life, just don’t go our way. It may be upsetting/ it may cause our heads to explode. But we can also accept it graciously and be grateful instead. This is an important lesson I am happy that my fiancè and I both want to instill in our children,” she said.

This little eyeopener happened when their car broke down in the middle of “nowhere” as Eigenmann described it in her caption.

The family was set to go on an adventure when life decided to give them a different one and a much more meaningful one.

“And looking back, it makes me proud to realise that maybe it was the kids that taught us this lesson in the first place. Not once did they complain, they were just enjoying themselves, being out in the world, amongst all those coconut trees. They were just curious about what had surrounded them, and it was just papa and I that joined in on their little adventure,” she added.

Although the family had no signal, no water, and not to mention being sweaty, Eigenmann managed to snap some photos of their little adventure which she shared on her IG account.

Looks like the Happy Islanders are living the best island life there is and learning life lessons along the way.

