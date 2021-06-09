Mandaue’s P22M Mobile Command Center arrives

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City’s brand new Mobile Command Center which the city purchased from the Czech Republic has arrived on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The city government’s 22-million Mobile Command Center will serve as the nerve center of operations and coordinating office of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Bureau of Fire and Protection, City Social Welfare and Services, Philippine National Police, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, and barangay focal persons in times of disasters.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the purpose of the new mobile command center is to uniform and centralize data whenever there will be incidents.

Cortes revealed that before, agencies have differing data like the number of houses, number of individuals affected by a fire, among others.

“Automatic gyud na nga tanang mga hepe anha pangitaon, tanang reports. Naa bitaw toy nahitabo nga adunay nangabot nga relatives nangutana asa na man ospital ang akong bana niya walay nakatubag, ang kagubot magkasamot kung walay command center ,” said Cortes

Aside from this, the facility is also expected to decrease response time as efforts will be well coordinated.

“Ang hepe sa command center siyay in control kung adunay alarma, kung ipasaka na nila og dako-dako nga alarm naa dinha ang magcontrol, ang ERUF adto mo didto nga area, northern part, ang Cebu ari mo sa kuan, kami Mandaue fire dinhi mi ma coordinate ang efforts,” said Cortes.

Cortes also vowed to provide proper equipment and gadgets to the city’s DRRMO so that they will be able to respond effectively to any calamities that will happen.

The procurement of the mobile command center is in line with the city’s modernization program.

Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede said the city’s mobile command center is the first in the whole province of Cebu.

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with monitors, a computer, a generator, CCTV camera, among others. /rcg