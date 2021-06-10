1 M more doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine arrive in PH
MANILA, Philippines — One million more doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
The new shipment arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport around 7:30 a.m., the National Task Force against COVID-19 said.
This is the second batch of government-procured CoronaVac vaccine that arrived this month.
On June 8, one million doses were also delivered to the country.
Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. has said the Philippines expects a total of 5.5 million doses of CoronaVac in June alone.
The Philippines is likewise expecting on Thursday the delivery 2.2 million doses of the US-made Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.
