Vaccinated seniors allowed out told to still wear face masks, follow health protocols

MANILA, Philippines — Fully vaccinated senior citizens in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ (MGCQ) who are now allowed to go out should still observe minimum public health protocols such as wearing face masks and shields, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

DOH Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire reminded the vaccinated seniors to take caution when outdoors as they can still spread the disease.

“Maaari kayong lumabas pero kailangan kayo ay nagsusuot pa rin ng masks. Kailangan naka-face shield, kailangan gagawa pa rin ng physical distancing,” Vergeire said in a press briefing.

(You can go out but you still have to wear face masks and shields. There should still be physical distancing.)

“‘Wag kayong pupunta sa matataong lugar at kung maiiwasan naman, wag na tayong masyadong magtatagal especially in enclosed spaces. Ating limitahan ang ating interaksyon. ‘Pag tayo ay nasa labas, gawin lang ang dapat nating gawin,” she added.

(Do not go to crowded areas and if it can be avoided, don’t stay too long outside especially when you are in enclosed spaces. Let’s limit our interactions and when we are outdoors, let’s just do what we are supposed to do.)

Vergeire likewise advised that fully vaccinated seniors in GCQ and MGCQ areas can exercise in open spaces such as parks to avoid big crowds.

“Ang bottomline, pinapayagan ng ating gobyerno na makalabas na ang ating mga senior citizens na fully vaccinated, ‘yun lang may dalawang doses ng bakuna para dito sa COVID-19,” Vergeire said.

(The bottomline is the government is allowing fully vaccinated seniors to go out but only those who have completed their COVID-19 shots.)

“Kayo ay pinapayagan pero kailangan mag-iingat kayo. Kayo ay dapat susunod pa rin sa ating minimum health protocols para hindi kayo magkakaroon ng impeksyon,” the health official added.

(You are allowed to go out but be careful. You should still follow minimum health protocols so you would not get infected.)

The health official also called on other senior citizens to get vaccinated so they can also be allowed to go out.

Malacañang announced Friday that fully vaccinated senior citizens in areas under GCQ and MGCQ are now allowed to go outside their residence.

They should, however, present a duly issued COVID-19 vaccination card.

