Warriors, Trojans eye to keep momentum as Wesley So Cup plays on Independence Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With the inter-division matches starting to spice up the online chess action, Cebu’s top teams, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans will try to keep their momentum going in tomorrow’s (June 12) resumption of the Wesley So Cup Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

Last Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the Dagami Warriors beat North division’s Cagayan Kings and the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights while the Trojans beat the Rizal Batch Towers and the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe.

For tomorrow’s matches, the Dagami Warriors who are currently in second place in the South division will face formidable foes in No. 4 seed the Antipolo Cobras and the top-ranked San Juan Predators.

The Dagami Warriors have 12 wins with one defeat from their 174 total accumulated points to grab the second spot in the South division behind the Camarines Soaring Eagles which has an identical 12-1 record but with a higher 183.5 total points.

Meanwhile, the Trojans are seated at the fourth spot in the South with a 10-3 card tying with the No. 3 team, the Iloilo Kisela Knights. The Trojans have 150 accumulated points while the Kisela Knights are slightly leading with 167.5 points.

On the other hand, the South division’s No. 7 and No. 10 teams, the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors, and the Cebu City Machers will also see action tomorrow.

The Naki Warriors (5-8) will go up against the inaugural conference champions, the Laguna Heroes, and the Isabela Knights.

The Machers will play the Predators in their first game and the Batch Towers in the second game.

The online chess action starts at 7 p.m. /rcg