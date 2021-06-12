Pagasa to riverside dwellers: Take precautionary measures

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is asking people, who live near rivers and mountain slopes, to “take precautionary measures” with the downpour that is now experienced in Cebu and other parts of the country.

The light to moderate rains and thunderstorm that we are now experiencing is caused by the Monsoon trough, Pagasa said in its General Flood Advisory # 1 issued at 6 a.m. this Saturday, June 12.

Weather specialists said that the downpour may cause water level particularly at the Kotkot, Managa, Guinabsan, Balamban and Sapangdaku Rivers to rise.

“People living near the mountain slopes and in low lying areas of the above mentioned river systems and the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s concerned are advised to take precautionary measures,” the Pagasa advisory reads.

In Cebu City, rise in water level was already reported at the Mambaling tunnel and along Governor Cuenco Avenue at the vicinity of Barangay Nasipit past 7 a.m. today.

Baha sa Gov. Cueno Avenue WATCH: Nag sugod na ug saka ang tubig sa may EV Academy sa Nasipit sa syudad sa Sugbu karong Sabado sa buntag, Hunyo 12. King maong video kuha ni Chi Domingo III karon lang 7:23 sa buntag. Amping sa pag byahe, Siloys! #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, June 11, 2021