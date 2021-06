Derek sa ‘tinikman muna si Ellen bago dyinowa’ comment: Walang nangyari sa amin, not even until naging kami…

SUMUSUMPA sina Ellen Adarna at Derek Ramsay na hindi nila natikman ang kanilang “first kiss” hanggang maging opisyal na ang kanilang relasyon.

At maling-mali rin daw ang iniisip ng karamihan, lalo na ng mga haters sa social media na nagkatikiman muna ang engaged couple bago na-in love sa isa’t isa.

Inalala nina Derek at Ellen ang nakakatawang eksena nu’ng una silang “maghalikan” kung saan hindi labi ang ginamit ng dating sexy actress nang i-kiss niya ang Kapuso hunk — kundi ngipin.

“Nothing happened for us, not even until naging kami,” ang pahayag ni Derek sa interview sa kanya ni Vicki Belo kasama pa si Ellen sa latest vlog nito sa YouTube.

Binalikan din ni Derek ang kontrobersyal na dinner party sa bahay nila noong January, 2021 kung saan unang napabalita na may namamagitan na sa kanila ni Ellen dahil sa mga sweet photos nila together na ipinost ni Ruffa Gutierrez sa Instagram.

“There was something kasi she told me that night. ‘If this ever happens, it has to be when I’m sober so that I can feel the energy.’ She wasn’t sober. And all the other times when we were hanging out, it’s like, I wanted to respect her, I wanted to know where this was going.

“And then there was this one time, I took her home, and I said, okay, this is the night I think at least I’ll get a kiss,” pag-alala pa ng hunk actor.

“And I think she was thinking the same thing. And we were there in the car. Then she kissed me, but not with her lips, she used her teeth. She jammed her teeth into my face,” natatawa pang kuwento ng aktor.

Bigla namang sumingit si Ellen at nag-explain, “Because ang tagal kong inisip. Parang, okay, should I kiss him? Okay, ito na. And then natawa na ‘ko sa sarili ko.

“Why am I thinking about this? Why am I stressing about this? So finally, I decide to kiss him, and then natawa na ako sa sarili ko,” sabi ng ex-partner ni John Lloyd Cruz.

Singit naman ni Derek, “It was more like, ‘bam!’ And I was, like, in shock. And then she just gets out of the car and she dances to her house.”

At knows n’yo na ilang araw pa lang niyang nakakasama nang bonggang-bongga si Ellen ay talagang pumasok na sa isip niya na nais na niya itong pakasalan at makasama habangbuhay.

Naikuwento ni Vicki Belo ang araw nang tawagan daw siya ni Derek at sinabi nga sa kanya na natagpuan na niya ang babaeng gusto niyang pakasalan.

“This guy called me up. He calls me up, he goes, ‘This is the girl. I’m really going to propose. I’m getting married, Vicks. Do you know this?’ I told him, ‘Ha? How long have you known her?’ ‘Three days, it would be one month,’” takang-takang pahayag ng celebrity cosmetic surgeon.

“So you were telling me that you guys didn’t kiss after one month. That means he already wanted to marry you (Ellen) before you kissed!” panunukso pa niya kay Derek.

Ibinandera ng magdyowa sa buong universe na engaged na sila makalipas lamang ang isang buwan nang aminin nila sa publiko ang kanilang relasyon.

“There was just, it was just an instant connection. And that’s the thing! We didn’t test drive anything.

“I didn’t know that we were going to get married. I just know I wanted to marry her. So I wasn’t assuming that she’d say yes,” sey pa ng binata.

Sabi naman ni Ellen, may feeling na raw siya na any moment ay magpo-propose na sa kanya si Derek, “He’d tell me (na gusto nga niya akong pakasalan). We talked about it. He told me three times before he really proposed.”

Inamin ni Ellen sa isang panayam na talagang wala siyang kaplanu-plano na magpakasal ngunit bigla raw itong nagbago nang maging sila ni Derek na ipinagsigawan naman sa madlang pipol na natagpuan na niya finally ang kanyang “the one.”