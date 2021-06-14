Andi Eigenmann sells clothes in community ‘ukay-ukay’ to help local health center and daycare

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Happy Islanders shared another feel-good vlog of their life in Siargao.

In this vlog titled A Week In Our Island Life, the family shared what it’s like living in their day-to-day life.

Andi Eigenmann shared that she got into planting some cilantro seeds, took her kids to an adventure that taught her kids a life lesson of living in the moment, and even took their followers to sort out their preloved clothes to sell in a community “ukay-ukay” to help the local health center.

“Matagal ko nang magkaroon ng purpose ‘yung mga preloved clothes namin, alam ko maraming ibang makikinabang and of course it is better for the environment if I can see nga na papass-on ko siya,” she shared.

Eigenmann said she was a bit shy in selling their clothes until her friend set up a fundraiser with Isla Medical Foundation to help improve a health center and daycare center in Siargao.

“Ayon! So naisip ko na para hindi naman sayang ang mga binayad ng mga local, sa kanila ko na rin ibabalik yung mga na bigay nila kaya ilalagay natin sa health center yung earnings,” she added.

In the video clips, you can see her eldest daughter Ellie happily helping out in sorting the clothes and placing the clothes on the tables to be sold in their community “ukay-ukay.”

Eigenmann also shared a funny clip of them trying to catch a snake while prepping for their “ukay-ukay.”

The Happy Islanders are not only living their best lives as they are now even sharing their blessings to the community in Siargao.

