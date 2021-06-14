New screening process for Miss Universe Philippines 2021

This year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant will have a different screening process.

This was announced by the Miss Universe Philippines organization in a post on Instagram today, June 14.

It’s called the “New Normal Screening Process” which is the organization’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

“Miss Universe Philippines is introducing a New Normal Screening Process as a response to the ongoing pandemic and in valueing the welfare of the applicants. This innovation gives an opportunity to Filipinas all over the country to apply from their hometowns. The new format also engages and involves our loyal fans in selecting our final delegates. Exciting times ahead, Universe!,” the post says.

The new screening process includes the initial screening online, elimination via online challenges and the last one is through fan votes.

INITIAL SCREENING ONLINE

Applicants will be screened via Zoom from the comforts of their home. No need to travel to Manila.

ELIMINATION VIA ONLINE CHALLENGES

A series of challenges will test the initial roster of candidates’ readiness for the Miss Universe Philippines crown and responsibilities.

FAN VOTING

Fan votes on the online challenges will have a bearing on the selection of the official Miss Universe Philippines 2021 delegates.

The deadline for the submission of applications is on June 24.

The winner will compete for the 70th Miss Universe. The date and venue is yet to be released.

