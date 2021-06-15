Find dad’s great reward at Waterfront Cebu

Every year, one special day is specifically dedicated to parental figures around the world in commemoration of their existence, role and importance in the family and the community.

After a successful yet meaningful celebration of all outstanding mothers last May, Waterfront Cebu now puts the spotlight on all the fathers, dads, daddies, and tatay’s this month of June as the city hotel offers a feast and other exciting promos that dads will surely love.

Dad’s the Best Lunch and Dinner Buffet

The “man of the house” is surely in for a gastronomic treat as UNO restaurant prepares a special lunch and dinner buffet especially for him on his most special day.

For only P 998.00 nett/person, dad can relish a wide array of flavourful and delectable dishes that includes lechon, roast beef, grilled dishes, and a whole lot more. Plus, a sumptuous spread of Chinese and Japanese cuisines will also be made available.

To make it extra special, avail of the 3 + 1 special wherein for every group of four, dad will get to eat for free. So, don’t forget to tag along your family and friends to avail of the special discount. Plus, all dads dining in will each receive a celebratory cake courtesy of the city hotel.

The lunch buffet starts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the dinner buffet commences from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For advance table reservations, call (032) 232-6888.

Daddy-cated Mocha Cake

Most fathers may appear as less emotional and stricter in nature, but that doesn’t mean they deserve less of the love and affection they truly deserve.

This year, Waterfront Cebu’s outstanding pastry team whips up a special mocha cake that is “daddy-cated” to all the fathers out there who’ve been nothing but dedicated in providing for their respective families.

For only PHP 950.00 nett/whole cake, order this special Father’s Day treat at least a day in advance in order to make your dad feel extra loved and appreciated.

The special promo runs until June 30, 2021. Orders are available for pick-up at the Lobby Lounge from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To know more of the hotel’s exciting room deals, sumptuous dining offers, and bespoke event packages, be sure to visit Waterfront Cebu’s social media accounts: @waterfrontcebucity on Facebook, @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram, and official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

A Great Stay for Dad

If you’re eyeing to reward dad with an overnight stay in the heart of the city that promises nothing but fun, relaxation and entertainment in one, then the city hotel is the perfect place for you as it offers the perfect mix of room promos that you can choose from.

With a price range of PHP 2,000.00 to PHP 3,200.00 net/night, get ready to spoil dad with an accommodation and exciting perks that will make his special day an exciting and memorable one. Terms and conditions apply. Visit or message the hotel’s official Facebook page to know more about their special room offers.

To book a stay at Waterfront Cebu, dial (032) 232-6888 (local 8005) or (032) 230-9000.

