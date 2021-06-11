Waterfront Cebu is set to offer amazing deals and discounts on its freedom sale

After the success of its first-ever 6.6 sale, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino is now all set to offer amazing deals and discounts on its room and dining offers once more with its three-week “Freedom Sale”, which will officially kick off on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

From June 12 to July 4, guests can enjoy a well-deserved relaxing and enjoyable stay at the premier city hotel complete with amazing perks plus experience safe and worry-free dining at any of the hotel’s dining outlets with its special room and dining offers. That’s not all! Guests who avail of the room promo will get the chance to receive special discount vouchers from the hotel’s official campaign partners.

Room

For those who’ve been yearning for a mini-break from reality without the need to leave the city, Waterfront Cebu has something to offer you.

For PHP 3,000.00 nett/night, guests will get to enjoy a relaxing overnight stay in one of the hotel’s cozy rooms and taste Waterfront Cebu’s best-selling rainbow cake. On top of that, guests will also enjoy the following perks: complimentary packed breakfast for two (2), complimentary use of the pool and gym, free WiFi in all guest rooms, and free entrance to the casino.

Booking and stay date is valid from June 12 to July 4, 2021. Terms and conditions apply. Book and buy arrangement; therefore, full payment is required upon availing.

To know more about the hotel’s other exciting offers, visit Waterfront Cebu’s official social media accounts.

Dining

Dining with loved ones and colleagues are now made even more fun and better with Waterfront Cebu’s two “buy 1, get 1” dining offers that you can avail of at Tin Gow and its other dining outlets respectively.

From June 12 to July 4, 2021, visit the city’s award-winning Chinese restaurant, Tin Gow, and order one (1) item from the menu and get one (1) additional item with the same price on the menu. Or you can also opt to dine in at any of the hotel’s dining outlets, and order Waterfront’s signature burger to get another one for free.

Read more: Waterfront Cebu receives Travelers’ Choice Award

The next three weeks will definitely be an exciting one! Mark your calendars for the hotel’s three-week sale which will commence on June 12, 2021. To avail of the special room promo, dial (032) 232-6888 (local 8005), or (032) 230-9000. For advance table reservations, call (032) 232-6888 (local 8607) for Tin Gow and (032) 232-6888 (local 2) for other dining outlets.

The city hotel’s special sale is made possible with the following brand partners: Ayala Central Bloc, Anjo World, Asmara Urban Resort and Lifestyle Village, Cebu Safari and Adventure Park, Citigym, Diagold, Islands Souvenirs, R.O.X., Philippines, Salon de Rose, Waterworld Cebu, Beauty Affair Face and Slimming Hub, Livetech, and Casino Filipino.

To know more about the hotel’s other exciting room deals, sumptuous dining offers, and bespoke event packages, be sure to visit Waterfront Cebu’s social media accounts: @waterfrontcebucity on Facebook, @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram, and official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

ADVERTORIAL