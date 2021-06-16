Use of face shields remains mandatory

MANILA, Philippines — For now, the use of face shields will remain mandatory as an “added protection” to the public while not enough people have been vaccinated, the country’s pandemic managers said on Tuesday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the government’s COVID-19 task force was not yet considering removing the use of face shields as a requirement despite calls to dispense with the requirement.

“Perhaps, once there is larger coverage of the vaccines, we can begin to study the suggestion to remove the face shield requirement. But for now, we request that we still use it as added protection,” Duque said.