Gilas Pilipinas beats South Korea on Belangel’s game-winner

MANILA, Philippines—SJ Belangel played hero as the Philippines stopped South Korea, 81-78, for a fourth straight win in the qualifiers of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Angeles University Gym in Clark, Pampanga.

Belangel found a way to bank in a triple from the right wing to beat the buzzer and give the Filipinos their first win over the South Koreans since 2013.

The Philippines, with its 4-0 (win-loss) record and place atop Group A, secured its ticket to the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia even as South Korea dropped its first game for a 2-1 slate but retained the second spot.

In a tight contest where Gilas even trailed early, Belangel put the Philippines back on top, 77-75, when drove for a clutch layup with 48.5 seconds left.

Lee Junghyun tied the game at 78 with 2.9 seconds remaining with a three, forcing Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin to use his final two timeouts.