Gilas Pilipinas beats South Korea on Belangel’s game-winner
MANILA, Philippines—SJ Belangel played hero as the Philippines stopped South Korea, 81-78, for a fourth straight win in the qualifiers of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Angeles University Gym in Clark, Pampanga.
Belangel found a way to bank in a triple from the right wing to beat the buzzer and give the Filipinos their first win over the South Koreans since 2013.
The Philippines, with its 4-0 (win-loss) record and place atop Group A, secured its ticket to the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia even as South Korea dropped its first game for a 2-1 slate but retained the second spot.
In a tight contest where Gilas even trailed early, Belangel put the Philippines back on top, 77-75, when drove for a clutch layup with 48.5 seconds left.
Lee Junghyun tied the game at 78 with 2.9 seconds remaining with a three, forcing Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin to use his final two timeouts.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.