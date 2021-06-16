Man dies, another injured in “drug-related” shooting inside Cebu City Chinese cemetery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man was killed while another one was injured in an alleged drug-related shooting incident on Wednesday morning, June 16, inside the Cebu Chinese Cemetery in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

Police Major Francis Renz Talosig, chief of the Mabolo Police Station, said the slain man remains unidentified as of this posting.

Talosig said the victim who is around 30 years old, was believed to be a resident of Barangay Hipodromo. He was declared dead on the spot by the responding personnel from the Cebu City Emergency Services (CCEMS).

The victim, Talosig said, sustained two gunshot wounds to the head.

The wounded victim, on the other hand, was identified as Richard Tunacao, a resident of LUDO cemetery which is located beside the Chinese cemetery.

Tunacao was immediately rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for treatment.

Initial investigation revealed that the chief tanod of the said barangay heard several bursts of gunfire not far from where they were stationed with his team.

When they inspected the area, they found the lifeless body of the unidentified man, and Tunacao, who was crying for help.

Recovered from the crime scene were four empty shells believed to be from a caliber .45 pistol which will be subjected for further examination.

Talosig disclosed that Tunacao was able to identify a certain Manuel Ylaya as the one who shot them.

Residents in the barangay said that both the victims and Ylaya were known drug personalities in the area. /rcg