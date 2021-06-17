Fathers Day treats at bai Hotel Cebu

Be it Dad, Daddy, Papa, Tatay, Grandpop, or Lolo, or whatever it is, we once again pay tribute and celebrate the most important men in our lives, and what better place to celebrate this Fathers’ Day weekend, than at bai Hotel Cebu.

We’ve got exciting treats just for the man of the house and it. Fit for a king is their steak sampler, known as “Steak To Dad”, featuring succulent steaks served with sides such as mashed potato and everyone’s favorite, largely-cut french fries for Php 2,450 net. Available at the hotel’s Lobby Lounge.

It’s loud, big, and mighty, the best dish for Dad, featuring their one-pounder dry-aged beef giant burger, the “Burger Almighty”. Available for Php 1,350 net at the Lobby Lounge, Twilight, In-Room Dining, and the Pool Bar. The Burger Almighty is good for 4 pax.

For inquiries and table reservations, you may contact bai Hotel Cebu at (032) 888 2500.

For our dad who deserves a sweet treat, bai Hotel Cebu’s We Love Dad white chocolate praline cake indeed proves that sometimes, words are enough for a wise man like Dad. A 24-hour prior reservation is required.

And because a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, then Dad, Cafe Corazon’s buffet spread is certainly for you. Indulge in food choices fit for this Fathers’ Day celebration. For the lunch buffet, it is priced at Php 788 net and for dinner, it is Php 888 net.

With Fathers’ Day just around the corner, let us remember to give love and honor the man who does not only love silently and provides greatly.

