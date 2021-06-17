P26M new MCPO headquarters inaugurated

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The newly constructed two-storey Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) building located along A. Soriano Avenue in Barangay Centro was inaugurated on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Director Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo led the inauguration and blessing of the MCPO building with Mayor Jonas Cortes, Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, former MCPO Director, and new MCPO Director Police Colonel Roland Bulalacao.

The building, which costs P16 million has a lot area of 298 square meters.

The project was funded by the Philippine National Police while the land was donated by the Mandaue City Government.

The construction started about two years ago and was completed just recently.

Bulalacao said the building will be fully operational next week as they would still need to transfer their equipment among others.

Turnover of Command Ceremony

PCol. Abella relinquished his post as MCPO Director to PCol. Bulalacao after the inauguration and blessing of the MCPO building.

Abella who has been the MCPO Director for more than two years will go to the Regional Personnel Records and Management Division (R1) of PRO-7.

Cortes congratulated Abella for a job well done and hoped that Bulalacao would continue the good practices of Abella especially in keeping the city peaceful.

Bulalacao vows to fully support the city government’s vision in having a progressive and peaceful city and to continue Abella’s commendable programs. /rcg